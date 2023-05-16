Mahmoud Abbas’ speech at the UN for “Nakba Day” included many parts that weren’t reported in the official version, meaning that he ad-libbed.

From JPost:

There is no proof of Jewish ties to the area of Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Monday at the United Nations. He mentioned Judaism’s holiest site, the Temple Mount and its adjacent Western Wall. “They [Israel] dug under al-Aqsa… they dug everywhere, and they could not find anything,” Abbas said. …

But that sidesteps the real issue: the entire Temple Mount was built by Jews, in sections, from the time of the Biblical kings to the Hasmonean extensions to the Herodian extensions. These extensions can be seen from the Eastern Wall of the Mount.

Denying the Temples – which have been accepted as legitimate by Muslim scholars without question before Palestinians sprouted up in the mid-1950s – is denying Jewish history, and is pure antisemitism.

But that was just the beginning of Abbas’ delusions mentioned in his speech.

During his speech, Abbas said the US and the UK were responsible for the permanent displacement of what he said was close to a million Palestinians during the 1948 war. “These countries wanted to get rid of the Jews and benefit from their presence in Palestine,” Abbas said. He compared Israel’s rendition of its historical narrative to the kind of misinformation disseminated by Nazi propaganda minister Goebbels during World War II. “The Israelis and Zionists continue their false claims that Israel made the desert bloom,” he said. “Palestine was a desert, and they made it blossom, a paradise. They can’t but lie. But what can we do? They lie and lie just like Goebbels. They lie, lie and lie until people believe.” The early Zionists “falsely” claimed that “Palestine was a land without people,” but this was never true, Abbas said, adding that the Palestinians were descendants of the biblical Canaanites. This was proven “in religious scriptures, including the Torah,” he said.

Saying that the US and Great Britain supported Zionism to get rid of their Jews is a crazed conspiracy theory.

Comparing Jews telling the truth to Nazi Goebbels is antisemitism.

Saying that the Torah says that Palestinians descend from Canaanites is delusional. (Palestinians used to claim they were Philistines, but the Torah doesn’t say Philistines were Canaanites either.)

And the world just shrugs at Mahmoud Abbas’ lies. Because everyone understands that this is what Palestinians do.

There is one delusion that Abbas said that the mainstream media did note – but did not check. From AP:

He held up a letter from Israel’s foreign minister, Moshe Sharett, after resolutions were adopted in 1947 and 1948 promising to implement them and said: “Either they do respect these obligations, or they stop becoming a member.”

I cannot find any record of a letter from Israel promising to adhere to resolutions 181 and 194. Certainly Israel never agreed to go back to the borders suggested by resolution 181 or the internationalization of Jerusalem. There is lots of literature about Israel’s negotiations over the refugees and its offers to help solve the problem, notably an offer to allow 100,000 refugees to return. I find it difficult to believe that Sharett wrote what Abbas claims he did. His position can be seen here

Members of the Knesset are fully aware of the basic attitude of the Government on this problem, that in the main a solution must be sought, not through the return of the refugees to Israel, but through their resettlement in other states. There has been no change in this basic attitude. At the same time, the Government has repeatedly stated that, within the framework of an overall and all inclusive peace settlement, it is ready to contribute to the resettlement of the refugees by allowing the return to Israel of a limited number. This was stated by Israel’s permanent representative at the United Nations at the session of the Ad Hoc Committee on May 5th, 1949. It was repeated by the Head of the Israeli Delegation at Lausanne to the Conciliation Commission during May and June. I myself made a similar statement before the Knesset in my address during the foreign affairs debate on June 15th. Hitherto, there has been no change in policy.