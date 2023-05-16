Photo Credit: Hoheit via Wkimedia

Israeli Arabs have summoned to another ‘Great Dawn’ (‘Al-Fajr’) campaign, this one aimed at stopping Israel’s traditional Jerusalem Day Flag Parade from reaching the Temple Mount.

Jerusalem Day celebrates the anniversary of the restoration of the Jordanian-occupied portion of Jerusalem to the State of Israel during the 1967 Six Day War.

The Flag Parade is held every year in Jerusalem and is accompanied by dancing, singing and waving of thousands of Israeli flags. The march this year begins at 6 pm in the center of Jerusalem and will end with a rally at the Western Wall Plaza one hour later, where participants will take part in prayers and a ceremony.

Arab Incitement Against Israel’s Capital

The Palestinian Authority accuses Israel each year of using the celebration and the flag march to “Judaize” the capital.

In May 2021, Hamas launched its mini-war with Israel in a barrage of rocket fire aimed at Jerusalem just as the Jerusalem Day Flag Parade was to begin.

Social media posts by Israeli Arabs this year have exhorted the faithful to come to the Temple Mount this Thursday for dawn prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque to “protect the Al Aqsa Mosque and its presence” from the Jewish marchers.

The Arab organizers are hoping to bypass the checkpoints and roadblocks to be installed by Israel Police prior to the annual event.

‘Parade Will Continue as Planned, as Usual’

The route will not go to the Temple Mount – it never goes to the Temple Mount – although it does pass through the Muslim Quarter and other areas in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week in a statement that the decision to allow the march to proceed as usual was not a “dramatic decision,” but rather is a “continuation of the norm in a sovereign country.

“Just as the sun rises every morning, so the parade will continue as planned, as usual, on its regular route,” Netanyahu said.

Israel Police will be on high alert for the event.

‘Great Dawn’ is Nothing New

‘Great Dawn’ campaigns are announced periodically by Israeli Arab, Palestinian Authority Arab and Gaza terrorist leaders when they want to solicit the support of Muslim worshipers through dawn prayers.

This past March, thousands of Muslims met the call of ‘Great Dawn’ in both Jerusalem and Hebron, gathering at the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Muslim section in the Cave of the Patriarchs, to protest Israeli archaeological findings reinforcing the truth of the ancient Jewish presence in the Land of Israel.

In January 2020, thousands of worshipers headed to mosques in Gaza to offer prayers at dawn (‘Great Dawn,’ get it?) in response to a call by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization to support fellow worshipers in Jerusalem and Hebron.