Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, a mosque in Halhoul town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, to accompany colonialist settlers into the holy site, and injured six Palestinians, in addition to causing dozens to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation.

Media sources said several Israeli army jeeps invaded the town, at dawn, to accompany dozens of paramilitary colonialist settlers into Nabi Mousa Mosque to perform prayers, after forcing the Palestinians out.

They added that the Palestinians protested the invasion and hurled stones at the army, while the soldiers fired many rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs, and concussion grenades.