The pro-terror IMEMC News reported on Monday:
Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, a mosque in Halhoul town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, to accompany colonialist settlers into the holy site, and injured six Palestinians, in addition to causing dozens to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation.Media sources said several Israeli army jeeps invaded the town, at dawn, to accompany dozens of paramilitary colonialist settlers into Nabi Mousa Mosque to perform prayers, after forcing the Palestinians out.They added that the Palestinians protested the invasion and hurled stones at the army, while the soldiers fired many rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs, and concussion grenades.
It has long been considered the burial place of Gad the Seer (2 Samuel 24:11) and Jews have made pilgrimages there for centuries. Rabbi Yitzchak Chelo, of Aragon, visited Palestine in 1333, and wrote about Halhoul in his book The Ways of Jerusalem (quoted here from the French by Victor Guerin):
From there [from Tekoa ‘] we go to Halhul, place mentioned in Joshua. There are a number of Jews here, who lead you to an ancient sepulchral monument, attributed to Gad the Seer. This is the third tomb of the seven prophets.
It remained a place of pilgrimage for Jews in 1847, when John Wilson visited.
{Reposted from the EoZ blog}