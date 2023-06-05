Photo Credit: Pixabay

On Saturday, in a well-planned attack, an Egyptian policeman crossed over the border to Israel and murdered three IDF soldiers before being killed himself.

While Arabic-language media is reporting widely on this incident, and Palestinian media and social media is jubilant over the attack, there is not a word about it in any major Egyptian media.

The only passing mention I could find is in the English-language Daily News Egypt, which reported without skepticism the statement of the Egyptian army spokesman, a statement that has nothing to do with reality.

The statement said , “A security forces member, in charge of securing the international border line, breached on Saturday morning the security barrier and opened fire while chasing drug smugglers on the borders, which led to the death of three members of the Israeli forces and the injury of two others. The Egyptian security personnel was also shot dead….Appropriate legal measures will be taken based on the findings. Our condolences go out to the families of the deceased. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

That same spokesman later tweeted, “Lieutenant General / Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, made a phone call to the Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, to discuss the circumstances of today’s accident, offer condolences to the victims of the accident on both sides, and joint coordination to take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. these incidents in the future.”

Yes, the Egyptian army offered condolences on the Egyptian murderer, calling him a victim.

There is no condemnation of the incident. They are officially calling it an “accident” and making up a story about the murderer chasing drug smugglers into Israeli territory, a complete lie.

Arabic-language tweeters celebrated the attack in the responses to this tweet, as well as elsewhere all over social media. They have been spreading fake photos of what they say was the attacker and his gun. (The attacker’s name has not been released.)

This is why you simply cannot trust Arabic media nor official statements from most Arab officials. Between official censorship and blatant disregard for the truth, they are all simply propaganda outlets.

Advertisement





{Reposted from EoZ}