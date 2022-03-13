Thousands of people who have no ability to distinguish between completely dissimilar situations are retweeting this AP Fact Check where people passed off a photo of Gaza last May as Ukraine today.

For the idiots comparing Russian invasion of Ukraine to Israel’s occasional forays into Gaza:

1) Israel has no territorial designs on Gaza.

2) Hamas starts every war.

3) Hamas attacks Israeli civilians.

5) Israel never targets civilians. And it spends millions of dollars to minimize their deaths or injuries. Because it has nothing to gain by attacking civilians.

7) Israel warns civilians to get out before bombing a military target embedded with the innocents.

9) Israel is defending itself.

10) Israel doesn’t want war.

11) Israel wants to see Gaza prosper and when there aren’t rockets, it helps Gaza’s economy.

12) Hamas explicitly wants to see Israel destroyed.

I know people who read mainstream media don’t believe half of this, but it is all true.