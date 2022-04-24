Photo Credit: Muammar Awad/Flash90
Masked Arabs hold stones during clashes near Al-Aqsa mosque with Israeli police on Ramadan, June 28, 2016.

For over a hundred years, Palestinian Arabs have been making up the lie that Jews are plotting against the Al Aqsa mosque.

Why? Because no matter how Jews react, Palestinians end up gaining more support.

 

Incidentally, the lie that “Al Aqsa is in danger” is an example of something that is definitely antisemitic under the EoZ definition of antisemitism (as a “malicious lie against Jews as a people/nation”), and not obviously under the IHRA Working Definition or the others.
{Reposted from the EoZ blog}

