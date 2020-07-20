{Reposted from the FrontPage Mag website}

I’m not a Fauci hater. As regular readers know. I think he’s a perfectly typical representative of the expert class with a pretty good bedside manner. And like most of the expert class, he’s failed badly in the face of the virus. But I don’t see that as a personal failing.

It’s, as Marxists would say, a failure of his class. The same failure that helped bring on much of the coronavirus death toll.

So of course Fauci happily praises New York. As Governor Cuomo, who killed thousands of nursing home patients by forcing nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients, keeps saying, he follows the science. Not actual science, but whatever nonsense the expert class pushed out there. That included the false claim that unless we got everyone out of hospitals, coronavirus patients would be dying in hallways. So instead, 6,400 New York nursing home residents died of coronavirus in the homes, and countless more died in hospitals because Cuomo’s science-based regime doesn’t count nursing home patients dying in hospitals.

And Fauci thinks all this is great. Of course he does.

White House health advisor Anthony Fauci has praised New York for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the state responded “correctly” to bring its outbreak under control. “We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York,” Fauci said in an interview with “PBS NewsHour” that aired Friday evening. “New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you’re talking about,” he continued.

Did what correctly?

New York had a massive death toll. New York City politicians denied that there was a problem and encouraged people to head down to Chinatown. Arrivals coming in on flights with coronavirus patients weren’t tracked. But hey, they followed the “science”.

The state Department of Health issued a directive in March mandating that nursing homes could not refuse to take in recovering coronavirus patients coming from hospitals. The policy was partially repealed in May, and House Republicans last week urged state Attorney General Letitia James to investigate. About 50 people, many of whom lost relatives to COVID-19 at nursing homes or rehab centers, demonstrated outside Gov. Cuomo’s Manhattan office Saturday over the March order and other “policy failures,” according to a Newsday report.

Don’t expect them to get any national coverage, unlike the woman blasting the Arizona GOP governor, whose story was quickly picked up by the national media. Instead, the media will keep bashing Trump and touting the great work that Cuomo did.

Unless Republicans actually force the issue at the national level.