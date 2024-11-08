Photo Credit: JMuseum

To all Orthodox Jews, Orthodox Rabbis, Orthodox Presidents of Orthodox Synagogues and Major Jewish Organizations throughout the Diaspora! Please take notice! The fact that you are still living amongst the Gentiles in foreign Gentile lands seventy-five years after the establishment of the State of Israel means that you have forgotten Hashem’s very first words to Avraham our Forefather. Hashem did not instruct Avraham to keep Kosher. Hashem did not command him to keep Shabbos. Hashem did not tell him to put on Tefillin. Hashem told him: “Get thee out of thy country and from thy kindred and from thy father’s house to the Land that I will show you….”

This is the foundation of the Jewish People and Torah which Hashem first taught to Avraham. Great Jewish Sages of the past, such as Rabbi Yehuda Halevi and the Gaon of Vilna, have explained that there is an evil inclination which causes Jews, and even great Torah Scholars, to forget this. This is the reason King David warned the Jews of the dire danger in forgetting Jerusalem in his Psalm, “If I forget Jerusalem, if I fail to set Jerusalem over my highest joy…” even above the joy of living in Brooklyn, Boca, Monsey, and London, England.

In order to heal this widespread amnesia, I have created a simple method to help Diaspora Jews remember that Hashem wants His Chosen People to live in the Land of Israel. All you have to do is repeat the very first verse stated to Avraham 100 times each day until you make Aliyah:

“Get thee out of thy country and from thy kindred and from thy father’s house to the Land that I will show you….”

To make it even easier for you, I have written the verse 100 times, in tandem with the gematria of “Lech lecha” which equals 100. You can make the font smaller, print out the page, and scotch tape it around your home – on your bathroom mirror, on your bedroom closet, on your refrigerator, on the dashboard of your car, on your desk at work, on your health-club sport bag, and on your seat in shul. 100 times a day. Every day including Shabbat and Jewish Holidays.

See you in the Chosen Land soon!

“Get thee out of thy country and from thy kindred and from thy father’s house to the Land that I will show you….”

