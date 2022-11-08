Photo Credit: Youtube

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter has been winning marathons around the world, representing Israel. The Kenyan immigrant to Israel will be running the New York City Marathon on November 6, 2022, so The New York Times thought it an opportune time to write a story about this Black Israeli who has an excellent chance of winning the race.

But the anti-Israel paper wanted to make sure its remaining readers did not get confused that Israel is a multi-racial and multi-ethnic society (as opposed to the rest of the Middle East), so it editorialized that the Jewish State is built on racism.

In the middle of the article “The Fastest Woman in This Year’s New York City Marathon Is Israeli”, the Times relayed several of Salpeter’s races and how she inspires many Israelis. Because of the paper’s ingrained anti-Zionist culture, it inserted a libel as an appropriate transition.

Despite Salpeter never saying anything about being subject to racism in Israel, the Times inserted “While she declined to directly address facing racism in Israel , Salpeter has not always felt universal support as an East African immigrant.” How did this clause end up in here? Perhaps an article about President Joe Biden canceling student debt should include a sentence “Even though Biden did not admit to being a pedophile, he thinks kids in school need help.“

Mizrahi Jews, mostly from African countries, make up one-third of the country. Mixed Jews and Black Jews account for 5.8% and 2.2%, respectively. Overall, “White” Ashkenazi Jews account for 32.7 percent of the country’s population. So while over two-thirds of Israel’s population is non-White Jewish, the Times wants to falsely paint the Jewish State as an outpost of White (Jewish) Supremacy.

At the same time, the paper has not published an article about the Palestinian Arabs beheading a gay Arab. It has not written about the Algiers Declaration, signed a few weeks ago that will allow terrorist groups including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to participate in elections.

For The NY Times, there is a single narrative: the Jewish State is irredeemable on multiple levels and that Arabs are forever innocent. And it will tell you that repeatedly, even when describing a Black Israeli woman competing in the New York City marathon, lest a reader jump to the wrong conclusion that Israel – alone in the Middle East – is a multi-ethnic liberal democracy.

