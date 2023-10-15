Photo Credit: Camera

October 7, 2023 will be marked in Israeli and Jewish history as one of the most horrible days in modern times. Not since the Holocaust had such Jews experienced such savagery.

It would be hard to understand that from looking at pictures in The New York Times coverage of the Hamas massacre.

The attack was featured on the front page as well as in two other pages with many color pictures.

Front page of NY Times on October 8, 2023

Four pictures were featured under the headline “Palestinian Militants Stage Attack On Israel.” The four pictures included two of Palestinians attacking Israel, one with rockets and another with a bulldozer ripping down a fence. The other had an Israeli soldier walking past “bodies of Israelis killed by militants in the city of Sderot,” which gave no clarity as to whether the Israelis were soldiers, like the one standing in the picture, or civilians. The last picture had people in Gaza carrying “the body of a slain militant.”

From the pictures on the cover, one would imagine a battle between armed opponents, Palestinian militants and the Israeli army.

Page 12 would build on this theme.

Page 12 of The New York Times on October 8, 2023

Three small pictures on the top of the page show missile strikes and debris. One shows an Israeli town being hit and two pictures show Gaza being struck. The large picture in the center of the page has an Israeli woman, shown from the back, running for cover from a “rocket siren”, and the bottom picture has young Palestinian Arabs looking up at the sky from the “sound of airstrikes.”

The picture coverage started to move to civilians, with the war being a battle from the skies.

Page 13 of NY Times on October 8, 2023

The final page of coverage continued with the theme of rocket fire, with a large picture on top showing a strike in Gaza, then a small picture of a house in Israel with damage. Below the fold was an Israeli family running from “a site that was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.”

This pictorial narrative is utterly and completely disgraceful.

Well over 1,000 Palestinian terrorists stormed into Israel and slaughtered over 1,000 people. They set fire to homes and burned people alive. They shot up people in the streets and in their beds. The raped women and dragged them through the streets. The Arabs chopped the heads off babies and soldiers.

It was a vicious slaughter committed by people in close proximity, mostly of armed Hamas terrorists against civilians.

All unprovoked, in an attack on the Jewish Sabbath and holiday of Simchat Torah.

The New York Times attempt at showing a similar number of pictures of damage from rockets in both Israel and Gaza right after the massacre distorts the entire narrative of the grotesque slaughter of Jewish families and young people, to warrant being called antisemitic and libelous.

