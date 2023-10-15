Photo Credit: Flash 90

The Israeli government has renewed the supply of water to its enemy, Gaza, under pressure from the international community.

The move was allegedly intended to “encourage the passage of residents of northern Gaza to the south.”

In response to the outrage expressed by Israelis nationwide, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz said: “The decision to open the water at a specific point for the residents of the southern Gaza Strip, which was agreed between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden, is in line with our policy and makes it possible to tighten the unprecedented general siege on Gaza without electricity, without water and without fuel until Hamas is eliminated.”

Thus far, water supplies are not being renewed in northern Gaza, where residents were warned to evacuate in advance of an impending invasion by Israeli forces, whose goal is to obliterate the Hamas terrorist organization.

Six days ago, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that he had ordered a “complete closure” of Gaza.

“There will be no electricity, food or fuel . . . We are fighting barbaric [terrorists] and will respond accordingly.”

Minister Katz had also said last Monday that he had ordered that water from Israel to the enclave be cut off.

“No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened, and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home,” Katz promised. “Humanitarianism for humanitarianism. And no one will preach us morality.”

Except perhaps the White House, in response to Egypt blackmailing the United States?

Cairo is refusing to allow US citizens – or any foreign citizens – to leave the enclave via the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza unless Israel allows tons of humanitarian aid to enter.

Support in the form of humanitarian aid will, of course, simply strengthen and support the very same Hamas murderers who tortured, raped and slaughtered more than a thousand Israeli men, women, teens, children and even BABIES just a week ago in more than a dozen Jewish villages along Israel’s Gaza border.

And its not rocket science to understand that just as Gaza civilians may move south in search of “water” so too will their Hamas terrorist masters.

Promises of “unequivocal” support for Israel, facing its worst genocide since the Nazi Holocaust, have clearly taken a back seat to the screams of Arab nations once again using Gazans as a pawn in the never-ending battle to eliminate the Jewish State from the Middle East.

And tragically, shamefully, disgracefully, Israel appears to be caving to the howls of “humanitarian” distress — even from our “unbreakable” ally, the US.

One simply has to wonder: what happened to all the concern about the humanitarian needs of the thousands of displaced, injured and permanently traumatized Israeli refugees from their homes near the Gaza border?