Photo Credit: Composit images from Wikimedia

On July 2, 2023, the Israeli government approved the establishment of a new town in northern Israel. Located near the Sea of Galilee and Mount Arbel, the town is to be called “Ramat Arbel”, designed to house roughly 500 families.

Mount Arbel overlooking the top of the Sea of Galilee

The popular political-terrorist group Hamas was apoplectic.

Advertisement





Its spokesperson said that Israel’s plan to “establish a colonial Jewish settlement in occupied Galilee represented a serious escalation in the occupation’s policy of Judaization and colonial settlement. ” It added that Israel “is waging an open war against the Palestinian existence” and seeks to “advance the agenda of complete displacement , on which Zionism was founded.”

The root cause of the Israel-Palestinian conflict is Arab refusal to accept Jews living ANYWHERE between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River

The terrorist group Hamas is very popular among Palestinian Arabs, and has 58% of the seats in the current Palestinian parliament. According to a June 2023 poll, Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh would win the presidency with 56% of the vote, trouncing the current President Mahmoud Abbas, who would net only 33% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Abbas has said much the same about Israel, calling it a “painful historic settlement.”

Palestinians are not upset about Jews living east of the 1949 Armistice lines (E49/ “West Bank”), they are livid that Jews live anywhere in Israel.

That is the plain truth and root cause of the conflict.

ACTION ITEMS

CONTACT Sen. Christopher Murphy (D-CT) “The root cause of the Israel-Palestinian conflict is Arab refusal to accept Jews living ANYWHERE between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River. The US must therefore remain steadfast in: supporting Israel; ensuring that UNRWA textbooks include the long history and sanctity of the land for Jews, while teaching coexistence; denying the Palestinian Authority any funding while it continues its “martyr payments” and incitement to violence; and backing Israel’s and Egypt’s ongoing blockade of Gaza until Hamas formally accepts Israel’s existence.”

Other members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee:

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD)

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-DE)

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

Sen. Cory A. Booker (D-NJ)

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI)

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Sen. James Risch (R-ID)

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN)

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

Related articles:

“Which Most of the World Considers Illegal…”

The Israeli Peace Process versus the Palestinian Divorce Proceedings

Israel was never a British Colony; Judea and Samaria are not Israeli Colonies

“Ethnic Cleansing” in Israel and the Israeli Territories

The Noxious Anti-Semitism Of “European Settler Colonialism”

Israel’s Colonial Neighbors from Arabia

The Israeli-Arab Conflict Is About The Presence of Jews, Not the “1967 Borders”

{Reposted from the author’s site}