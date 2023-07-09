Photo Credit: Melamed katz

Dozens of Lebanese army soldiers and Hezbollah operatives crossed the border into Israeli territory last week, Army Radio reported Sunday.

The incident took place last Wednesday, while the IDF was carrying out engineering works in the Ramim Ridge area. The Lebanese soldiers who crossed the border were armed and in uniform.

The IDF preferred to exercise caution, refraining from using means to disperse demonstrations, and preferred instead to resolve the incident through liaison channels with the UNIFIL force.

The Lebanese contingency remained in Israeli territory for 20 minutes and refused to evacuate. The incident was finally resolved, and the trespassers returned to Lebanese territory.

The unusual occurrence followed a series of similar incidents on the Lebanese border in recent months, which included Hezbollah setting up an outpost in Israeli territory on Mount Dov, a violation that is yet to be resolved.

The IDF spokesperson said: “The incident occurred during routine engineering work by the IDF forces in the area of the Ramim Ridge on the border with Lebanon. The work continued routinely.”