The most powerful Jewish American politician is Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) who is the Senate Majority Leader. He often claims to be a guardian – a ‘shomer’ in Hebrew – of American Jewry but he is nothing of the sort.

On the anniversary of the most heinous attack on Jews since the Holocaust, Schumer offered tepid remarks – to almost no one.

Advertisement





His sole post on the day condemned the October 7 and called for the hostages to be brought home. He expressed empathy for the slain and captive but nothing else.

His vanilla post was viewed by 62,700.

Compare that to NY State Governor Kathy Hochul who posted repeatedly on October 7

Hochul talked about fighting antisemitism. She said that New York stood with Israel. She ordered flags to fly at half-mast to remember the massacred Israelis. She spoke about peace, all in several posts viewed much more than the Jewish Senate Majority Leader.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s post was viewed over 8 million times, or over 130 times more than Schumer. Her comments said that Hamas is a terrorist group that must never be allowed to govern Gaza. She spoke of standing with Israel and making sure it could defend itself against Iran and its proxies. She spoke of antisemitism.

Schumer did not stand with Israel. He did not call Hamas a terrorist group that must never be allowed to rule Gaza. He did not say he supports arming Israel to defend itself. He did not mention peace. He did not call out the sickening antisemitism everywhere.

Schumer prefers to use his pulpit to lead the charge against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Schumer called for early elections in Israel while the country is engaged in a multi-front defensive war, in direct election interference.

Sen. Schumer’s term doesn’t end until 2029 when he will be 79 years old. The Jewish community should begin to strategize about who should primary him.

ACTION ITEM

Email Sen. Schumer and relay your disgust at his tepid remarks about the October 7 massacre.

Related articles:

Why Would A Liberal Country Elect A Right-Wing Government? (July 2024)

A Democratic-Majority Congress Would Not Investigate Antisemitism At Colleges (July 2024)

‘Jew Mask’ (March 2024)

Anti-Israel and Jew-Ambivalent in Congress (December 2022)

The Great Jew Replacement (February 2022)

Republican and Democratic Politicians Discuss Israel’s Latest Fight (May 2021)