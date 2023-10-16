Throughout 2023, Arab media has promoted fake news that Jews are taking over the third holiest site in Islam, the al Aqsa Mosque. They are doing it to incite 1.8 billion Muslims around the world to call for a jihad against the Jews and to destroy Israel.
And it’s a total fiction that is not repudiated by any media and government, even knowing that it is not just false but designed to set the Middle East on fire.
The incitement happens in regular media as well as social media.
Wafa, the official media of the Palestinian Authority wrote on September 10 that “Dozens of settlers break into Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.” It claimed that the Jews “conducted provocative tours through the courtyards of the mosque, received explanations about the alleged ‘Jewish Temple,’ and performed Talmudic rituals near the Dome of the Rock.” As seen in pictures, all the Jews did was walk around the site during normal visiting hours.
It is part of a string of highly charged lies repeated around the Arab and Muslim world.
- Ahram Online from Egypt picks up Palestinian media and echoes “Dozens of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque” throughout the summer of 2023
- Media in Iran wrote headlines that “Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Again in Provocative Move“
- Roya News from Jordan wrote the day before that “Israeli Occupation settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque.“
- Al Manar in Lebanon wrote “Extremist Settlers Storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque amid Tensions in Jerusalem“
- Middle East Monitor wrote on September 17 that “Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex in Jerusalem to mark Jewish New Year.”
- SANA news from Syria wrote “Dozens of Israeli settlers storm al-Aqsa Mosque“
- On September 26, Middle East Eye wrote “Al-Aqsa: Israeli settlers storm the compound on Jewish New Year“
- Kuwait News wrote on September 26 “Radical settlers storm al Aqsa Mosque“
- Qatar News Agency picked up Wafa on October 1 with “Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque“
The list goes on, falsely stating that Jews walking around the Temple Mount were in any way entering, let alone harming, the Al Aqsa Mosque.
Social media did much the same over the summer, showing Jews – many of them elderly – walking around the courtyard. However, the text to its readership was “Israeli settlers raided Al-Aqsa” and “Colonial Israeli settlers break into Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa courtyards.”
There are many highly visible examples of Muslim and Arab media and governments deliberately lying to the masses to stoke a religious holy war against the Jews and Jewish State. Yet the United Nations, U.S. government, mainstream and social media companies have never said a word to stop the hateful propaganda which has cost thousands of lives.
ACTION ITEM
Write White House “Demand that Arab and Muslim governments and media stop inciting hatred by falsely claiming that Jews are storming Al Aqsa when they are simply visiting their holiest site.”
Write US Ambassador the United Nations
Write to CNN, The New York Times and other media
{Reposted from the author’s site}