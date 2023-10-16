Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90

Throughout 2023, Arab media has promoted fake news that Jews are taking over the third holiest site in Islam, the al Aqsa Mosque. They are doing it to incite 1.8 billion Muslims around the world to call for a jihad against the Jews and to destroy Israel.

And it’s a total fiction that is not repudiated by any media and government, even knowing that it is not just false but designed to set the Middle East on fire.

The incitement happens in regular media as well as social media.

Wafa, the official media of the Palestinian Authority wrote on September 10 that “Dozens of settlers break into Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.” It claimed that the Jews “conducted provocative tours through the courtyards of the mosque, received explanations about the alleged ‘Jewish Temple,’ and performed Talmudic rituals near the Dome of the Rock.” As seen in pictures, all the Jews did was walk around the site during normal visiting hours.

WAFA article with fake news to deliberately incite the Muslim world against Jews

It is part of a string of highly charged lies repeated around the Arab and Muslim world.

The list goes on, falsely stating that Jews walking around the Temple Mount were in any way entering, let alone harming, the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Social media did much the same over the summer, showing Jews – many of them elderly – walking around the courtyard. However, the text to its readership was “Israeli settlers raided Al-Aqsa” and “Colonial Israeli settlers break into Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa courtyards.”

There are many highly visible examples of Muslim and Arab media and governments deliberately lying to the masses to stoke a religious holy war against the Jews and Jewish State. Yet the United Nations, U.S. government, mainstream and social media companies have never said a word to stop the hateful propaganda which has cost thousands of lives.

