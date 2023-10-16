Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

Israel’s Defense Ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority and the IDF on Monday morning announced the “commencement of a national initiative to evacuate Israeli residents living within 2 kilometers of the Israeli-Lebanese border in 28 towns to guesthouses subsidized by the state.”

The settlements that will be evacuated are: Ghajar, Dishon, Kfar Yuval, Margaliot, Metula, Avivim, Dovev, Ma’ayan Baruch, Bar’am, Manara, Yiftah, Malkia, Mishgav Am, Yir’on, Dafna, Arab al-Aramshe, Shlomi, Netu’ah, Ya’ara, Shtula, Matat, Zar’it, Shomra, Betzet, Adamit, Rosh Hanikra, Kfar Giladi, and Hanita.

The implementation of the program was approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and the IDF Northern Command notified the heads of the local municipalities, who are leading the evacuation together with the Interior and Defense Ministries.

The Head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, Giora Zaltz, said: “We welcome the state’s understanding that it needs to budget the evacuation of the residents, and we hope that more residents from the north will receive compensation for staying in hotels. We hope that a solution will also be found for those who have already been staying in hotels since last week.”