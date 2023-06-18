Photo Credit: wiki

Congressman Mike Lawler (R-NY17) has been very active supporting his constituents, particularly those interested in combatting antisemitism and promoting peace in the Middle East.

It may make him a target of powerful left-wing politicians in New York State.

Advertisement





Lawler: Pro Peace and Bi-Partisan

On June 12, 2023, Lawler took to the House floor to promote a bill he co-sponsored with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY15). He spoke about H.R.3099 to create a “special envoy for the Abraham Accords in the U.S. Department of State… to coordinate efforts across the United States government to expand and strengthen the Abraham Accords with key allies and strategic partners… making clear that the United States government prioritizes our relationship with Israel and the advancement of peace and prosperity.”

Rep. Torres also took the floor and discussed the bill he co-sponsored and led with the importance of bipartisanship. “I want to them the gentleman from New York, Mike Lawler, for his legislative partnership and leadership. If there is one cause that should transcend partisanship, it is the cause of peace in the Middle East. Building a bridge between Israel and the Arab world is neither a Democratic value nor a Republican value; it is an American value.”

Lawler concurs, and is proud of his willingness to work with Democrats saying “you need to be able to build relationships within your own conference and across the aisle, especially coming from a district like mine. My objective is to get things done.”

Not everyone agrees.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, the anti-Israel and Jew-ambivalent congressman who’s district sits between Lawler and Torres, voted against the measure. Bowman is among the most partisan members of Congress, almost never voting with Republicans, ranking #396 out of 435 by the Lugar bipartisanship index.

Bowman is the male version of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (ranked #401 by the Lugar Index), part of the emerging extremist wing taking over the Democratic party. They are the anti-Lawlers, highly partisan and anti-Israel.

Lawler: Fighting Antisemitism

Lawler has been active fighting for peace elsewhere.

On June 1, 2023, he introduced legislation, H.R.3773, to rescind federal funding for colleges that promote antisemitism on their campuses. It was drafted in reaction to the horrible wave of antisemitic incidents taking place on City of New York (CUNY) and State of New York (SUNY) college campuses. Lawler said that “CUNY should be ashamed of itself for allowing insidious anti-semitism to permeate on its campuses, and my bill will ensure they face stiff penalties if they continue to let hate have a home.”

Unfortunately, Jew hatred has been given a home in New York by the growing horde of left-wing radicals.

Shahana Hanif and Sandra Nurse of the New York City Council voted against a toothless resolution condemning Jew hatred in April. Four other Democrats abstained. Meanwhile every Republican on the council voted in favor of it.

How sad and frightening that condemning Jew hatred has become a partisan issue.

Lawler: In the Democratic Crosshairs

In the 2022 elections, Lawler defeated Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. With his powerful position, Maloney poured $6.7 million into his losing campaign to Lawler who barely spent $1.5 million. The loss was a stinging embarrassment for New York Democrats, and helped the Republicans take a majority of the House.

The powerful Democratic machine is now intent on taking out this Republican, with millions of dollars in negative ads with fake news about him being deeply unpopular, as well as actions hidden from sight, through the most partisan of actions, the gerrymander.

New York’s new liberal court may soon take the pen and rework district lines to make Lawler vulnerable, as he only won with only a 2,000 vote margin in 2022. Slight alterations to his district lines could make his tenure in congress very short.

Democrats will soon decide whether they care more about power and politics in using gerrymandering to try to oust Rep. Lawler, or working for a future of peace and bipartisanship.

I am not optimistic.

ACTION ITEM:

EMAIL GOVERNOR HOCHUL: “Do not gerrymander NY17, Mike Lawler’s district. The courts put forward a fair New York map in 2022 and we do not want to see a bipartisan, pro-peace, fighter against antisemitism be removed from Congress with political trickery.”

EMAIL NEW YORK STATE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

EMAIL SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER

EMAIL SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

Rep. Ritchie Torres Doesn’t Want To Be the Only Progressive Pro-Israel Unicorn

Democrats Give Platforms to Their Extremists

Re-Districting Will Bring More Anti-Israel Members of Congress

The Right Number of Anti-Semites in Congress

White Voters And New York Congressional Races

Farrakhan in Westchester, and Jamaal Bowman

Anti-Israel and Jew-Ambivalent in Congress

Beating Bowman

{Reposted from the author’s site}