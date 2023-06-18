Photo Credit: Relaxing WALKER / YouTube
Welcome to the Jewish Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Join the “Relaxing Walker” on a virtual stroll around the Old City of Jerusalem which brings the beauty of the Holy City straight to your screen.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUS Promises Saudi-Israeli Peace which Netanyahu Is Eager for and Iran Tries to Sabotage
Next articleWill NY Democrats Come After A Pro-Jewish Pro-Israel Congressman?
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR