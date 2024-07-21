Photo Credit: Library of Congress

The International Court of “Justice” has issued its ruling regarding the legality of Israel’s presence in the territories of Judea/Samaria (the so-called “west bank”, which was liberated from the illegal Jordanian occupation in 1967), and the Gaza Strip (which was liberated from the illegal Egyptian occupation as well in 1967).

It’s easy enough just to say “to hell with them”, and ignore this pathetic act of lawfare against the Jewish State.

But we need to do more. We need to make the point that we are the side which is just and right, and that the defenders of terror and atrocities and animalistic barbarism are not.

We need to respond to this ruling with two actions: annexation and expulsion.

Annexation is obvious. They don’t like that we’re holding land without the formal declaration that the land in question is an integral part of our country. So we make that declaration. According to the “Jurisdiction and Powers” Law enacted by the First Knesset shortly after the establishment of the State:

Any law that applies to the entire State of Israel will be considered as applying to all the territory, which includes both the territory of the State of Israel and any part of the Land of Israel that the Minister of Defense has defined in the manifest as being held by the Israel Defense Forces.

The annexation of the areas of Jerusalem liberated from Jordanian occupation in 1967 was done under the “Law and Administration” law, while the annexation of the Golan Heights got its own Golan Heights law. Both of those should be reversed, and our ownership of all of our land should be asserted on the basis of the Jurisdiction and Powers law.

(If the current Defense Minister is unwilling to define it as such, he needs to be replaced.)

Regarding expulsion, there is historic precedent.

During the later stages of World War II and the post-war period, Germans and Volksdeutsche fled and were expelled from various Eastern and Central European countries, including Czechoslovakia, and from the former German provinces of Lower and Upper Silesia, East Prussia, and the eastern parts of Brandenburg (Neumark) and Pomerania (Hinterpommern), which were annexed by Poland and the Soviet Union. The idea to expel the Germans from the annexed territories had been proposed by Winston Churchill, in conjunction with the Polish and Czechoslovak exile governments in London at least since 1942.

The “Palestinians” of the liberated territories have committed barbaric acts against us that even the Nazis did not. Unlike the Nazis, they were so proud of their actions that they broadcast them publicly and promised to repeat the atrocities over and over until Israel ceases to exist.

The Poles and Czechs had ample reason to expel ethnic Germans from their lands after Germany had repeatedly attempted to conquer them. The number of ethnic Germans expelled by 1950 was 14.6 million.

There are estimates that up to half a million of these expellees died during the expulsion, but Israel, more than any country in the world, knows how to take care to protect its enemies. We can expect much wailing and gnashing of teeth, and dire predictions of how many Arabs are liable to die during this operation. We have only to look at the recent hysteria over Rafah (“It will take months to evacuate them all!” “The world will clobber Israel if we go against the universal warning not to go into Rafah!”) to see how ridiculous such predictions are. If anything, the world relaxed a bit once we made it clear that we were going to enter Rafah and deal with Hamas. Or to be more precise, after we actually did it.

The State of Israel needs to declare, immediately, in the wake of the vicious and unjust ruling of the ICJ that:

All of the land west of the Jordan, plus the Golan Heights, is, and will forever be, an integral part of the State of Israel.

All non-citizen Arabs resident in the newly annexed areas, as well as those living in the previously annexed areas of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, are to be considered illegal occupants of these areas, and subject to expulsion.

United Nations personnel within the newly established borders of the State of Israel will have to recognize this land as belonging solely to the State of Israel, or leave.

And finally, every embassy to Israel that is not located in Jerusalem will be downgraded immediately to the status of consulate, and no embassy will be permitted to operate outside of Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel and of the Jews.

It is long past time for the government of Israel to stop playing the role of an abused wife, trying incessantly to please the rest of the world by any means necessary, when they will never be pleased.

