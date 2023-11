Israel was soft with Gaza so they assumed we have no honor.

They broke into our homes, raped, tortured, burned, broke and butchered our people.

And in between, they opened our refrigerators, sat down at our tables and ate our food.

We don’t do all those horrible things.

But we will prove to them and everyone watching that we meant it when we said Never Again.

And that is why now we are in their homes.