Dr. Wisdom Tettey

Office of the President

Carleton University

Dear Doctor Tettey,

Carleton is following a historical Canadian precedent of welcoming Nazi criminals into the country. The irony of post-WWII Canada giving the red carpet treatment to Nazis from Germany, Ukraine and other Eastern European countries is disgustingly repulsive, because Canada refused to allow fleeing Jews into the country symbolized by the famous ‘none is too many, but had no trouble welcoming their murderers. Carleton by hiring Hassan Diab is following the same broken moral compass.

Hassan Diab claims that his arrest and conviction in France for bombing a French synagogue and killing 4 Jewish worshipers was a miscarriage of justice because he was in Lebanon when the bombing took place.

I assume that before hiring him you contacted the French authorities to determine if there was any possibility that it was a case of mistaken identity. I hope you will release the research that Carleton carried out on Diab to put our minds at rest. I’m not holding my breath that you will be transparent.

It was reported that Carleton hired Diab to teach social justice for your sociology department. I guess to some, murdering Jews is delivering social justice to the Palestinians. If that group of genocidists includes Carleton University, then god help Canada.

Sincerely yours,

Larry Shapiro,

