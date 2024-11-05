Photo Credit: IDF

IDF forces conducting a counterterrorism operation against the Hezbollah terror organization in Southern Lebanon have demolished close to 30 villages and towns that were in proximity to the Israeli border.

According to a report by Asharq Al-Awsat, Israeli forces have destroyed 29 villages dotted across a strip 120 km long from the Rosh HaNikra on the coast in the west, to Shebaa in the east.

תיעוד מהבית אותו מכתרים כוחות צה”ל כעת בכפר קאבטיה נפת ג’נין ניתן להבחין כי הכוחות מבצעים ירי כבד לעבר הבית בו מתבצרים מחבלים. כנסו לערוץ..https://t.co/9XQbLZOpts pic.twitter.com/bWNOcJKLN3 — *המעדכן* (@HkmwnSwly) November 5, 2024

Advertisement





Mohamed Chamseddine, policy research specialist at Information International, told the Saudi daily that the villages of Aita al-Shaab, Kfar Kila, Adeisseh, Houla, Dhayra, Marwahin, Mhaibib, and al-Khiam have been “completely destroyed” along with some 25,000 houses.

The IDF illustrated how every home in south Lebanon was a rocket launching base:

?דובר צה”ל מראה איך חיזבאללה מחביא נשק בתוך בתים בכפרים בלבנון?

גם איך לחזבאללה ניסה לשגר טיל שיוט מתוך בית בלבנון, הטיל הושמד כולל המחבלים דובר צה״ל: “חיזבאללה הפך את דרום לבנון למרחב לחימה. הוא מסתיר נשק בתוך בתים אזרחיים והוא מסכן בכך את האזרחים שגרים בדרום לבנון. במשך… pic.twitter.com/aXRhk16RI4 — אור פיאלקוב (@orfialkov) September 23, 2024

Israel launched a counterterrorism offensive in the area on October 1, following a year during which Hezbollah bombed Israeli communities and cities, killing dozens of soldiers and citizens.

The terror organization used these villages, many of which overlook Israeli communities, as its base of operations from which it launched missiles, explosive drones, and anti-tank rockets.

Soldiers returning from the battlefield recounted how they found weapons in every home they searched in the area, essentially turning the buildings into legitimate targets according to international law.

The IDF revealed that in one month of combat in Lebanon, it eliminated some 1,500 terrorists and uncovered about 3,000 explosive devices and over 2,500 rocket launchers and anti-tank missiles hidden in the homes of Lebanese civilians in villages across Israel’s border.

The IDF stated on Tuesday that in the past day, the Air Force attacked about 100 terrorist targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, hitting weapons warehouses, rocket launcher positions, military buildings, and other terror targets.

Share this article on WhatsApp: