Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 21, 2023



Dear Greta Thunberg,



You are what now, 21 years old, no longer the teenager who thrilled us with your passion to save the world from climate change?



Now you seem to have transferred your passion towards assisting the Palestinians to ‘free Palestine’.



I don’t think you understanding that freeing Palestine means freeing Israel of its Jews. The slogan you may have heard and even shouted, ‘from the river to the sea we will be free’ describes the geography of Israel. Freeing Palestine means destroying Israel. If that is what you are for, then be prepared to be considered a Hamas supporter. This will destroy your credibility and your amazing work to save the planet will be seen as coming from a crank. Surely supporting ethnically cleansing Jews from their own country is not how you want to be remembered.



If you learned about the world’s climate from scientists, you should also talk to Jews who lived i Arab countries about the Arab attitude towards Jews. An attitude developed hundreds of ears before there was an Israel.



You will also earn that the history of Israel has been 75 years of unrelenting resistance to Israel’s existence by the Arabs. That’s what free Palestine means.



Is that really what you want?



Your friend and admirer



Lawrence Shapiro,