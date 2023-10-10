Photo Credit: wiki

Oct. 9, 2023



Lawrence S. Bacow

President Harvard University



Dear President Bacow,



Please accept our congratulations for Harvard’s successful transition from a center of learning to a Hitler youth organization. We are so proud that 30 Harvard University student organizations consider Israel “entirely responsible” for the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.



Blaming Jews for the tragedies that befall them is the enduring theme that Jew haters have used for thousands of years. Antisemites accuse Jews of being rich capitalists,. Other antisemites accuse Jews of being communists. Whatever they are will never be accepted by those who wish to eliminate them.



Harvard has done a terrific job of teaching its students how to be Jew haters.



The Third Reich lives in Cambridge.



Lawrence Shapiro,