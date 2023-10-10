Photo Credit: Kan 11 Tweet

In the exchange of fire in Western Galilee Monday at noon, Lt. Col. Alim Abdullah, 40, from the Yanuh-Jat, a Druze village northeast of Acco, was killed. Five other Israeli soldiers were also injured in the encounter.

הותר לפרסום: סגן מפקד חטיבה 300 בצה”ל, סגן-אלוף עלים עבדאללה ז”ל נהרג היום בהיתקלות עם מחבלים שחדרו מגבול לבנון לשטח ישראל. https://t.co/Yv8YjRuQyp — יענקי כהן | Yanki Coen (@yankicoen) October 9, 2023

Lt. Col. Abdullah, the deputy commander of the 300th Brigade in the Lebanon sector, was going to end his service this coming Sunday. Six of his nephews who received an order to join the reserves returned home following his death. The officer’s funeral will be held on Tuesday. A mourners’ sukkah was opened in his village.

Tensions in the north reached their peak Monday following the exchange of fire, in which three terrorists were killed and one escaped. The Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the operation and Hezbollah denied its involvement, but the IDF bombed Hezbollah targets and three Hezbollah members were killed.

The terrorists penetrated through a small opening between the new wall and the old fence on the Lebanese border. Following the infiltration, the IDF attacked and hit several of the dozens of guard towers erected by Hezbollah along the border. According to reports from Lebanon, the Air Force attacked the town of Marwahin in south Lebanon, and IDF tanks shelled the Nurit outpost near Moshav Zar’it.

An IDF drone earlier attacked Hezbollah infrastructure on Mount Dov.