Nov. 20, 2022



Letters to the Editor

The Daily Northwestern



Dear Editor,



Let’s examine the geographical meaning of “from the river to the sea”. This is the area from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. This describes the area now known as Israel. Making it free begs the question, free of what? The Palestinian know. “From the river to the sea we will be free”, means all of Israel is stolen land and must be freed from the Jews.



If Israel is freed, what will happen to the Jews? Hamas has an innovative idea what to with the Jews. Article seven of the Hamas Charter calls for the murder of all the Jews worldwide not just in Israel. One assumes that SJP that was created by pro-Hamas professors shares this imperative, or if it doesn’t, it isn’t far off.



Whether Northwestern should permit political calls to destroy the Jewish state is up to the Northwestern community. But if it chooses to permit this speech, I hope it is not accompanied by the denigration of Jews. Frankly I don’t think you can have one without the other.



Those who claim that the phrase from the river to the sea is about black and brown liberation are obfuscating big time.



Sincerely yours,



Larry Shapiro,