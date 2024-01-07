Photo Credit: pixabay

Jan. 4, 2024



Dear Editor,



If Israel is inflicting a genocide on the Gazan people it would be the first genocide in history where the invading army employs multiple ways of warning civilians to exit the battleground. Some of these methods include phone calls warning building residents of impending raids and urging them to move to safe areas. Israel also uses leaflets with the same message. Israel has even developed a tap tap bomb that is dropped on buildings. These bombs do no damage but are an audible warning to exit the building. Israel has also created protected travel corridors to permit Gazans to move to safe areas. Often these corridors are shot up by Hamas gunners who do not want civilians to leave the battle zones.



Israel has also facilitated the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gazans and protected the transport of injured civilians to field hospitals on the Egyptian border. There have been many bombing attacks called off when it was apparent that civilians were in the area. Contrary to Israel’s critics, the IDF is the most humane military in the world.



It is clear that there is no genocide going on yet we have people like Isaiah Albert-Stein who despite all the exculpatory information accuse Israel of carrying out a genocide, more I would suggest insulting the Jewish country than indicting it.



There is a popular assumption among Canada’s left that Israel is an illegitimate county carrying out war crimes. This assumption is facilitated by the Palestinian victimhood project and a compliant media that is not interested or is incapable of subjecting anti-Israel statements to critical scrutiny. One hopes the Tribune is an exception to this critique.



Larry Shapiro,