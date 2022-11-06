Photo Credit: Rebecca Zeffert/Flash90

Letters to the Editor

New York Times



Dear Editor,



Thomas Friedman is correct, Israel has changed. But the change is not part of a worldwide trend to right wing authoritarianism, it is the reaction to the current intifada that the Palestinian Authority has inflicted on Israel, not to free their people from Israel’s ‘occupation’ , but to convince the Palestinians that they, not Hamas are the true defenders of Jerusalem. Yes it’s that dysfunctional. The competition between the two Palestinian factions resulting in a constant state of war is what persuaded Israelis to vote in a hard line government.



Sincerely yours,



Larry Shapiro