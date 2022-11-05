Photo Credit: American Sephardi Federation / Twitter
Rabbi Elie Abadie, senior rabbi of the UAE-based Jewish Council of the Emirates, installs mezuzah at new synagogue in Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P)

Morocco has become the first Muslim-majority nation to establish a synagogue at one of its universities, according to a report by The Media Line.

The new synagogue at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) was promoted by the Muslim-founded Mimouna Association, an NGO that aims to promote the country’s Jewish heritage, and by the American Sephardi Federation (offices in Morocco and the UAE).

Rabbi Eli Abadie, senior rabble of the UAE-based Jewish Council of the Emirates, attended the launch of the new synagogue – called “Beit Allah” — along with Egyptian Jewish Community president Magda Haroun, Marrakech-Essaouira Jewish Community president Jacky Kadoch and other guests.

The synagogue and a new mosque are separated by a single wall.

Torah scrolls and religious articles were donated by the Jewish communities of Fez and Marrakech, Mimouna Association founder and president El Mehdi Boudra said.

