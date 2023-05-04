Photo Credit: pixabay



May 3, 2023



Dear Editor,



The Associated Press did not bother to advise us that Khader Adnan refused to accept medical attention from Israeli prison doctors. He wanted to die a martyr, and from this AP report he certainly succeeded. Implying that because he was in Israeli detention, Israel was somehow responsible for his death is unfair. The issue of Palestinian martyrdom needs to be examined. Palestinian kids are taught to yearn for a martyr’s death while killing Israelis. These kids have grown up and their deaths are celebrated perpetuating more martyrdoms. This dysfunction would not be accepted by Americans who if their kids came home from school stating that they wanted to die while killing the villain of the moment would rush their kids off to psychological treatment.



Sincerely yours,



Larry Shapiro