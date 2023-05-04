Photo Credit: Israel Border Police

Military K-9 hero Django was laid to rest on Thursday in an IDF cemetery dedicated to Israeli canine fighters after he was shot protecting his human partner. Dozens of soldiers paid their last respects and held Django’s funeral at the Israel Border Police Yamam unit’s dog cemetery.

Django took a bullet for his partner, a member of the Israel Border Police Yamam special forces unit, and paid the ultimate price during an operation to arrest the three Hamas terrorists who murdered Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina on April 7 in a deadly attack in the Jordan Valley.

The canine fighter received full military honors as he was laid to rest.

Rest in peace, Django. Thank you for your service.