Photo Credit: Israel Border Police
Israeli K-9 fighter Django was laid to rest Thursday, May 4, 2023 after taking a terrorist bullet intended for his human partner.

Military K-9 hero Django was laid to rest on Thursday in an IDF cemetery dedicated to Israeli canine fighters after he was shot protecting his human partner. Dozens of soldiers paid their last respects and held Django’s funeral at the Israel Border Police Yamam unit’s dog cemetery.

K-9 hero Django with his human partner, a member of the Israeli Border Police Yamam special forces unit. Django was killed by terrorists during an operation and laid to rest on May 4, 2023.

Django took a bullet for his partner, a member of the Israel Border Police Yamam special forces unit, and paid the ultimate price during an operation to arrest the three Hamas terrorists who murdered Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina on April 7 in a deadly attack in the Jordan Valley.

The canine fighter received full military honors as he was laid to rest.

Rest in peace, Django. Thank you for your service.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

