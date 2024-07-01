Photo Credit: pixabay

Maryana Iskander

CEO Wikipedia,

Dear Chairman Iksander,

I have learned that Wikipedia has deemed the Anti-Defamation League an unreliable source on matters related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Can you provide one inaccurate fact provided by the Anti- Defamation League? If you can’t, then I would suggest that you do some soul searching about who lobbied you to make this decision and whether that lobby is providing Wikipedia with information about the Israeli Palestinian conflict, and whether that information is accurate and unbiased, not apparently that you would know. For your information, the Anti-Defamation League is a well-respected organization established in 1913 to fight against antisemitism in America. It has done more to fight racism than any other American organization. Your characterization of it as being unreliable suggests that Wikipedia has an antisemitic problem.

I would very much appreciate a response to my questions.

Sincerely yours,

Larry Shapiro

