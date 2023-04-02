Photo Credit: pixabay

Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs (and Trade)

reepost PO Box 18 888

Parliament Buildings, Wellington 6160

New Zealand



Dear Minister Mahuta ,



It has been reported that the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs (and Trade) issued a statement saying that it was “appalled” that Israel’s Finance Minister accused the Palestinians of being “takers”.



What word would describe your feelings about Fathi Hammad, Hamas Political Bureau member and former interior minister’s exhortation to the “People of Jerusalem, “we want you to cut off the heads of the Jews with knives. With your hand, cut their artery from here”. Mildly disappointed? Somewhat miffed?



What word or phrase would you use to describe the words of the special advisor to Mahmoud Abbas and the PA Supreme Shari’ah Judge, Mahmoud Al-Habbash who publically refers to Jews as “humanoids … apes and pigs.” An insult to our porcine friends? Understandable frustration from an oppressed people?



I can’t imagine how you would react if an Israeli official accused the PA of massive child abuse for brainwashing their children into yearning for a martyr’s death while killing Israelis. Just think how you would feel if one of your children came home from school expressing the desire to die while killing some local Jews. What words would you use to describe your feelings about the egregious child abuse if it applied to your own child? My guess is that the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs (and Trade) would either deny that such systematic child abuse is being inflicted on Palestinian children by their elders, or do what it usually does, blame Israel for driving the Palestinians mad.



I am appalled at my dear New Zealand for its appalling indifference to Jewish life.



Respectfully yours, although the respect is waning,



Larry Shapiro