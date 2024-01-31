Photo Credit: Arab social media

Jan. 30, 2024



Dear Editor,



Here is the Daily Beast’s headline related to an IDF raid on a Jenin hospital hiding three terrorists described by the Daily Beast as militants. “Israeli Assassins Disguised as Women and Doctors Kill 3 in Hospital. Here is the headline from the Jewish Press covering the same story.” Disguised as Doctors and Patients, IDF Eliminates 3 Terrorists in Jenin Hospital.” The Daily Beast goes all out to condemn Israel, calling its soldiers assassins, while a pro-Israel news site describes the incident as a justified police action.



Nowhere in the Daily Beast coverage is there any confirmation that the three Palestinians were terrorists. Indeed, the Daily Beast description of them as militants excuses their terrorism. All three had participated in terrorist activities. One was associated with Islamic Jihad and another was in touch with Hamas. Nowhere in the Daily Beast coverage is there anything about the hospital administration’s agreement to hide terrorists. I guess if ain’t about Israeli criminality, it ain’t worth reporting.



Larry Shapiro