A special undercover IDF force overnight Tuesday raided the Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital in Jenin and eliminated three terrorists who were hiding in the hospital and preparing to carry out a major attack in the immediate future. According to a PA report, the three were killed using a gun with a silencer. PA sources reported an exchange of fire between IDF forces and Arab terrorists in the vicinity of the hospital.

A joint Mistaaravim operation of the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Police Special Force Unit, Killed Muhammad Jalamneh, a Hamas terrorist who had been involved in planning concrete terrorist activities, and hid inside the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, where a wanted pistol was found and confiscated by the forces. The soldiers went in disguised as doctors, nurses and patients.

Jalamneh, 27 years old, had been staying inside the Jenin camp for a long time and was in contact with the Hamas leadership abroad. He was injured at one point when he was developing a sabotage operation using a car bomb. Jalamneh also transferred weapons and ammunition to terrorist cells to carry out shooting operations and was working on a plan for a storming operation inspired by the terrorist attack of October 7, 2023.

Two other terrorists who hid in the hospital were neutralized in addition to Jalamneh: Muhammad Ghazawi from the Jenin camp, a terrorist in the Jenin Brigade, who was involved in many terrorist activities, including shooting at IDF forces in the area; and Basil Ghazawi, Muhammad’s brother and a terrorist of Islamic Jihad, who was also involved in terrorist activities in the region.

The three terrorists’ hiding place inside the Jenin hospital:

من مكان عملية اغتيال ثلاثة شبان بعد اقتحام قوة خاصة من جيش الاحتلال لمستشفى ابن سينا في مدينة #جنين. pic.twitter.com/mFDNSxWoAm — ابو الباسل // A _s_s_i // (@assi_aroq) January 30, 2024

According to the IDF Spokesman in Arabic Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, a large number of wanted persons have been hiding inside hospitals and using them as launching sites for planning and carrying out terrorist activities, believing that hospitals would provide them with protection from security forces.

“This is another example of terrorist organizations’ ridiculous use of the civilian environment and hospitals as human shields,” Adraee said. “Jalamneh planned to carry out a sabotage operation in the near future and used the hospital as a hideout, so he was neutralized. The security forces will continue to act in the face of any threat to the security of citizens of the State of Israel.”

The Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital was inaugurated by PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Jenin on October 11, 2021, as part of the Al Arab Hospitals Group network. On November 17, 2023, Israeli soldiers surrounded at least four hospitals in the PA, including Ibn Sina Hospital, and in the raid at Ibn Sina, two paramedics were arrested.