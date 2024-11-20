Photo Credit: Pixabay

The news cycle here in Israel is going so fast, in the turbo-speed crusade to take down Netanyahu.

Basically, the ongoing deep state agenda to take down Netanyahu is similar to the ongoing deep state agenda in the US to take down Trump, and probably very motivated to to stop Netanyahu from being in power at the same time as President Trump, to prevent the work they would be able to do to together to strengthen Israel’s position in the region and the world.

Advertisement





No matter how bad things seem, remember this, a deep state exposed, is a deep state that is losing its power and influence, because its success is in being deep and hidden. Once it is no longer hidden it is on the path to oblivion.

I’m sure we will still have many challenges ahead, both in Israel and the US, in overcoming the deep state, but hold on to your faith in Hashem. We will overcome it.

While we’re facing enemies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran on the battlefield, we’re also up against a powerful enemy at home—a deep state within Israel that’s undermining our fight and targeting Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government. This is more than just politics. It’s a battle over the very future of Israel.

Now, let’s talk about what we mean by the “deep state.” This isn’t some conspiracy—it’s a network of unelected officials embedded in the government, military, intelligence, justice system, and the media, who operate independently from elected leaders. These forces pursue their own agenda and exert influence in ways that block the will of the people. Here in Israel, this deep state is doing everything it can to stop Netanyahu, weaken his government, and ultimately, undermine our ability to win this existential war.

Look at the blatant double standards in our justice system. Recently, former left-wing activist, turned anti-illegal migrant activist, Sheffi Paz was imprisoned for standing up for her cause. Meanwhile, anti-government protesters—who’ve disrupted public life with extreme hostility and violence, during both the judicial reform protests and this war—walk free. The hypocrisy is appalling. There is one rule for those who align with the establishment deep state, another for anyone supporting a proudly Jewish, strong Israel, right-wing ideology. This selective enforcement shows us the justice system isn’t just failing, but being manipulated as a weapon by the deep state.

As Yitzhak Wasserlauf, an Otzma Yehudit Cabinet minister in the government recently said, “The Israeli public knows that it has a two-tiered justice system. Class A citizens can trample the law brazenly, run amok, paint roads, set property on fire and ruin infrastructure with impunity, while class B “will be persecuted mercilessly for any violation and given 45 days in jail for graffiti.”

Simcha Rothman, chair of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and a leader of the judicial reform effort, described a reality in which “in Israel, you’re punished for belonging to the wrong side. If you’re on the right one, you can document yourself spraying graffiti from multiple angles, featuring incitement, knowing you’re safe. Because in Israel, what matters is not what you did, but who you are – which side are you on.”

Then there’s the IDF senior command, which has allowed senior officers who publicly called for the army’s destruction through mass refusal to serve—even if war broke out—to stay in their roles without consequence. Yet, Chezi Nechama, an experienced and respected officer who fought in Gaza, was dismissed from his IDF reserve service just for offering constructive criticism on how we could better win this war.

Nechama’s punishment is not about a senior IDF command holding people accountable; it’s about punishing anyone who dares question the control of the army by senior officers with a political agenda, even if it costs us valuable soldiers and leadership during this critical time. And it’s not speculation. Articles printed in establishment media sources have quoted senior officers complain that we are losing soldiers lives due to the ideological mindset of the Chief of staff who doesn’t want Israel to be seen as conquering areas, so instead he keeps on sending army forces back and forth into areas already conquered, both in Gaza and Southern Lebanon, which makes it harder for to win this end this war and keep our losses down.

Senior Israeli journalist AMIT SEGAL had this to say about the behavior of the IDF senior command:

The IDF spokesman, in an unprecedented act, has been refusing for ten days to respond to a simple question: Is Ron Sharaf, one of the leaders of the the movement who incited reservists to refuse to serve in the IDF, and threatened not to come even if war broke out, is still serving in the IDF.

The reason that the IDF spokesman refuses to respond, in complete violation of his legal and public duty and despite repeated daily requests, is that the IDF is trying to protect Sheraf and hide the fact that he is still serving.

It is worth noting that at that the same time, the IDF recently dismissed a high ranking officer, Chezi Nechama, due to his constructive criticism, as a civilian, of the conduct of the army in this war.

Unfortunately, despite countless attempts, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit evades an answer and ignores it, in order to protect the leader of the refusal-to-serve movement, that the Chief of Staff himself defined at the time as a serious threat to security.

In my personal opinion – this double standard is a little worse than the IDF Chief of Staff’s issue with the Mashiach patch that the IDF soldiers are wearing. Then the heads of the army are surprised about the disappointment voiced against the arm. It’s a shame.

MK Almog Cohen, also from Otzma Yehudit, said : “The Chief of Staff runs the army as if it were a branch of the Achim L’Neshek [Arms Brothers]” (responsible for leading the refusal to serve in the IDF movement). The Chief of Staff, who failed to manage the tragic events on October 7th, and chose to remain silent in the face of the refusal to serve in the IDF movement, that called for the disbanding of the army from within, yet made the scandalous decision to remove reserve officer Hazi Nechama from service – a brave IDF commanding officer who dared to criticize the conduct of the army as a civilian. ”

“At the same time, the IDF spokesman has been ignoring journalists’ questions for ten days about Ron Sharaf, a refusenik from the ‘Arms Brothers’ movement, and refuses to answer whether he is still serving in the IDF patrol?”

And then there’s the recent so-called “scandal” where an IDF reserve officer and a former spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office are being held in solitary confinement for allegedly transferring a Hamas document found in Gaza to the Prime Minister’s office. These weren’t battle plans leaked to our enemies; they were Hamas documents found by the IDF in Gaza that the IDF senior command did not escalate to the Prime Minister. These people were bothered that the senior IDF command didn’t escalate the warnings and indications of Hamas’ infiltration before the horrific morning of Oct. 7th, and they did not want the same thing to happen again to critical information that the Prime Minister and government should know about. And, today, these patriotic Israelis are being punished worse than even the Hamas terrorists from Oct. 7th, that the Supreme Court continually looks after to ensure proper jail conditions.

Meanwhile, senior security officials have been leaking real intelligence to the media, endangering our soldiers and hostages. But those leaks—ones that genuinely compromise Israel’s safety—are ignored. The media and the deep state blew up this latest story to create a scandal, all while protecting those who leak to the press and endanger IDF operations.

Check out this statement from the Prime Minister’s office…

“This is an unprecedented hunting expedition against the Prime Minister’s Office in the middle of a war. After a year of the deluge of criminal leaks from the Cabinet discussions and the prisoners-and-missing-persons discussions – which provided valuable intelligence to our enemies – the only two investigations that were opened were directed against the Prime Minister’s Office and not against the other leakers, none of whom were investigated, and who caused tremendous damage to the abductees and Israel’s security.”

While two extremely damaging cases are being swept under the rug by the justice system. The first case is the spy who entered an IDF base on Oct. 7th, just hours after the invasion, and photographed highly classified materials that he then passed on to senior people. The justice system has placed a gag order on the whole episode and are trying to sweep it under the rug even more by claiming that the spy, a well known activist in the far-left political camp, is not psychologically fit. Attorney Efraim Dimri, who is working with MK Almog Cohen on this case claims that if/when the public learns about the senior people involved in this case, written up in the indictment that is secret because of the gag order, that the Israeli public would be shocked and allow the right-wing political parties to win more than 90 seats in the upcoming Knesset.

And the second case is the one where the legal unit in the IDF invented a horrific blood libel against IDF soldiers guarding Hamas terrorists in the Sde Teman prison. Someone, with access, fabricated a video that incriminated the IDF soldiers as rapists, and leaked it to the Israeli media. That video did tremendous damage to Israel on the world stage, with hundreds of millions of people seeing it. Still today, the justice system has yet to investigate who fabricated the video and who leaked the video to the media.

Both of these cases did tremendous damage to Israel and the war effort.

Another tactic being used to destabilize this government is the manipulation of the ultra-Orthodox draft issue. This is a real societal issue that needs solutions, yes, but instead of addressing it constructively, it’s being exploited to divide the ultra-Orthodox and national-religious factions.

Why? So the deep state can drive a wedge between Netanyahu’s government partners, ultimately weakening the coalition. It’s a classic tactic—divide and conquer—to try to topple this government and disrupt the fight against our enemies.

On top of all this, the Attorney General insists that Prime Minister Netanyahu appear in court three times a week for cases that are visibly falling apart. Can you imagine this happening anywhere else? In the middle of a war, our leader is being dragged away from his duties under the excuse of “security importance.” This isn’t about justice; it’s about draining Netanyahu’s time and energy, distracting him from his essential role in managing a war that threatens Israel’s very existence.

And on top of that, the Attorney General is now outright saying that Minister Ben-Gvir, who the the elite left in Israel hate with a passion, and hate the impact he is having even more, should be fired, for nothing illegal, and that Netanyahu must even need to step down as Prime Minister as well, for nothing.

We are literally looking at a political coup being led by the attorney general, the highest official in the justice system!

And let’s not forget the media’s role. Every night, they host former security officials like Yisrael Ziv and Ehud Barak, along with opposition leaders like Benny Gantz, Gadi Eizenkot, and Yair Lapid. These are the same voices saying, “Don’t enter Gaza, don’t conquer Rafah, don’t go after Hezbollah.” They say we’re losing soldiers, losing the war, calling for a ceasefire before we’ve achieved any of our goals. And, miraculously, these calls to “hold back” just happen to match the demands of the Biden-Harris administration. Isn’t that interesting? Our own media, backed by the deep state, is demoralizing the nation and aligning with American demands to slow our fight.

And this sane media reports all the scandals about Netanyahu and the government as if they are the worst things ever, only to walk them back or let them die off quietly as they are proven to be total nothing burgers.

As I have explained, this is the deep state’s war against Israel. They’re holding us back from doing what it takes to win, undermining our leadership, and spreading division. But here’s the truth they can’t change: we are winning, and we will win. We’ve already cleared large sections of Gaza and Southern Lebanon, moving village by village to secure our land. Our soldiers are achieving incredible things every day, despite the obstacles placed in their way by our enemies and by our own deep state.

We must stay united, stand by our leadership, and pray for the strength to endure. This battle isn’t just about Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iran—it’s about overcoming those who seek to weaken Israel from within, because unfortunately, what they fear more than our enemies is a proudly Jewish, Jewish state of Israel, connected to our ancestral identity, our Biblical values and talk of one day rebuilding our holy temple in Jerusalem.

But don’t worry. Good times are ahead. we have a few tough obstacles to overcome, but we are and we will overcome them. Let’s pray, stay strong, and continue forward.

Am Yisrael Chai!

Share this article on WhatsApp: