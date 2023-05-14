Photo Credit: screenshot

en I was working on the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s ‘Disloyal Military’ investigation, I predicted that Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown Jr. would be selected as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The media is now reporting that Biden will indeed pick Brown to replace Milley. And as bad as Milley was, expect Brown to be much worse.

Under Gen. Brown, the Air Force has become the most woke of the major service branches.

Brown disgraced himself and his uniform during the Black Lives Matter race riots by releasing a video in which he “seemed to barely contain his rage” while ranting “that the ideals of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution ‘that I’ve sworn my adult life to support and defend’ have not always delivered ‘liberty and equality’ to all.”

What horrible acts of oppression did one of the most powerful men in the military experience that made him turn on America? In his own words to People Magazine, “When you get to senior levels, you have reserved parking spots around the base. I was in civilian clothes, I parked in a spot and someone came out and said, ‘That slot is reserved for the Pacific Air Force’s Commander.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, I know, because I am the Pacific Air Force’s Commander.’”

Someone questioned Brown’s parking space once and all the white male officers must pay.

What should we expect from Brown if he becomes the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff?

Last year, Brown, alongside Undersecretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones, the first

gay and Filipino woman in her role, and other leaders, signed their names to one of the most shocking and destructive racist documents ever produced by the modern military.

The topic of the Air Force memorandum was officer quotas set by race and gender.

Similar quotas had been issued by political appointees in a politically correct military, but they had focused on slowly boosting minority officers rather than calling for a purge of white men.

The 2014 quotas had looked for an 80 percent white, 10 percent black and 8 percent Asian officer corps. While choosing officers by any racial category rather than merit is racist, wrong and illegal under civil rights legislation, this fell short of Brown’s proposed racist purge.

Brown’s quotas limit the number of white officers to 67% and cut white men down to 43%.

The Air Force officer corps is currently 77% white: getting it down to 67%, a reduction of 10%, would require serious effort to purge white officers and bar the doors to any new ones.

Reducing the number of white men in the officer corps to a minority, 43%, would cripple the service and wipe out generations of talent: especially when 86% of pilots are white men.

What do you do with those 86% of white male pilots?

Gen. Brown and his radical allies who are destroying the Air Force and endangering national security claim that their racist and illegal policy is necessary because “diversity and inclusion” are the “key to the success of any organization”. And that requires 7% multiracial officers.

But if that’s the case then why have Air Force readiness rates continued to drop even as the service became more diverse? Brown’s focus on “diversity and inclusion” has been a disaster.

The Air Force has not hit its aircraft readiness rates and the mission critical rates for fighter jets are catastrophic. The F-35A rate fell from 76% to 68% from 2020: the year that the Air Force went woke, endorsed Black Lives Matter and forced racial struggle sessions on its officers.

That was also the year that the White House nominated Brown as Chief of Staff.

In 2022, the rates fell to an outrageous 54%. That’s barely 1 in 2 available planes. In a major war, rates like these mean we would lose and hundreds of thousands of our people could die.

An Air Force Chief of Staff who presided over such a disaster should have been shown the door, unwelcome to work for even the worst and sleaziest defense contractors. Instead, in a triumph for ideology over national security, Biden reportedly wants Brown to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Considering how much damage he’s already done, imagine how much more devastation he will be able to wreak on the military in an even more senior position.

A recent wargame predicted that we could lose 900 planes in a clash with China over Taiwan with the Air Force losing as much as a third of its fighter/attack strength. Readiness rates like those on Brown’s watch and the loss of the talented pilots he wants to see gone because of the color of their skin and their sex would be the margin between victory and catastrophic defeat.

When taking office, Gen. Brown unveiled his “Accelerate Change or Lose” program. He accelerated change and the Air Force lost. And it’ll go on losing until it cleans house. Brown doesn’t have a vision for beating China, he has a vision of an Air Force with 4.5% male multiracial officers, 3.5% female Asian officers and only 43% white male officers.

That’s not a plan to win a foreign war with the best people, but to win a domestic identity politics war while perhaps securing some payback over his long lost parking space.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. has overseen a service dominated by high-ranking racists with little to show for their time except racial division and a service branch in even worse shape.

“I am a Black man who happens to be the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force,” Kaleth Wright, now retired, had tweeted “You don’t know the anxiety, the despair, the heartache, the fear, the rage and the disappointment that comes with living in this country… every single day.”

Anthony Cotton, the Commander of US Strategic Command, had claimed that, “when I see what happened to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks—and the list goes on and on… that could be me.”

Last year, Cotton claimed that “diversity, inclusion are tools for national defense” and that diversity is a “warfighting imperative”. Earlier this year, six Air Force officers were fired over failed safety nuclear inspections, but Cotton got promoted.

“Shame on us if we miss this opportunity to make a change that’s required across our Air Force to make it better,” Brown had berated because the racial composition of personnel was still at least somewhat based on merit and ability rather than on his own racial preferences.

Is the Air Force going to be somehow better when it meets Brown’s quota of .5% Hawaiian female officers? Will it be stronger than the WWII Air Force whose men broke the aerial forces of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan? The new woke Air Force is struggling with recruitment, with readiness rates and couldn’t even manage to spot China’s spy balloons.

Gen. Brown has overseen a national security crisis at one of the crown jewels of national defense and as a reward, Biden would like to make this failed racist the nation’s highest-ranking military officer. Gen. Milley talked about studying white rage, Gen. Brown is suffused with his own racist rage that has led him to wreck the Air Force and, before long, the entire military.

Brown had decided that white male officers should be a minority in the Air Force. Is there any doubt that he would want to see a similar purge of white men across the whole military? With recruitment already an uphill battle, the military cannot afford a woke push to drive away the fighting men who have traditionally given their lives and fought for their country.

Nor can it risk putting woke racism ahead of competence and merit.

Republicans failed to take a stand against Brown’s elevation to Air Force Chief of Staff. If they do not stand up against his elevation to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, they will have no one to blame for the damage and lives lost that will follow from Chairman Brown’s tenure.

{Reposted from the author’s site}