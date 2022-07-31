Photo Credit: youtube

This is nuttier than a porta-potty on the last day of a peanut convention. Disney’s Fairy Godmothers are going woke.

At the Disney Parks, there is a salon called Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques. Children are invited to do a Princess or Knight makeover at the Boutique. The shops have been closed since the parks were first closed for COVID. They are scheduled to reopen in August with one big difference— they’re going woke.

Before the closing, the people doing the makeover of the girls were called Fairy Godmothers in Training, indicating they will be girls. Beginning with the August reopening, their new title will be a non-gender Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.

Per the Disney website for employees, streaming the Magic:

Disney will continue their efforts at being more inclusive with all guests & cast members by renaming the Boutique cast members to ‘Fairy God Mother’s Apprentices’ rather than ‘Fairy Godmothers in training’. This way cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character. Let us know in the comments what you think about the new name for cast members at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Note: All Disney Employees, whether performers or not, are called cast members. When I worked for the Walt Disney Company, most employees were not allowed to do independent thinking. Therefore, we called the company “Mousewitch.”

On the company’s news site:

Comments from the public were not favorable. Here are just a few of the pushbacks:

Gee, Disney, what’s next, Snow White And The Seven Little People, The Little Merpeople, Goodlooking Person And The Beast, The Lion Royalty? And when they are done with all that, will they stop calling Tinkerbell a fairy?

I don’t mind inclusiveness in naming NEW characters but changing the names of existing characters to sound inclusive is plain stupid.

BTW now that you own Marvel, if I ever see an IronPerson or a SpiderPerson, I volunteer to lead a national anti-Disney protest.

{Reposted from The Lid}