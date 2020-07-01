Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Israel’s Health Ministry reported Wednesday that a record-breaking 773 Israelis were diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, in the previous 24-hour period.

The figure represented the highest number of Israelis contracting the virus in one days since the start of the pandemic in the country four months ago.

At present there are a total of 7,838 Israelis struggling with COVID-19 in the country. Of those, 234 Israelis are hospitalized: 56 are in very serious condition, including 24 requiring ventilator support and 59 in fair or “moderate” condition; the rest are in good condition. One person died from the virus Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 320.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 25,547 Israelis diagnosed with the virus; 17,389 have recovered from the illness.

On Tuesday the Health Ministry also broke a record, conducting the highest number of tests to date for the virus: 20,018.