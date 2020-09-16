Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

Israel’s Health Ministry reported Wednesday that once again the number of newly-diagnosed cases of COVID-19 was the highest ever seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

With 57,165 tests for the virus having been conducted on Tuesday, a total of 5,523 Israelis were found to be positive for the coronavirus, leaving the contagion rate at 10 percent but also reaching more than 5,500 new daily cases in the country.

Equally troubling, the ministry reported that 535 patients are listed in very serious condition, including 138 patients who require respirator support to breathe. The death toll has reached 1,147.

The State of Israel is set to enter a full general lockdown at 2 pm Friday due to the rising number of cases of coronavirus, which the nation’s Health Ministry and epidemiological teams have been unable to bring under control.

A total of 166,794 Israelis have been diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic, a figure which includes the current 42,862 active cases now in progress.

It was decided on Wednesday morning to close down the education system — with the exception of special education and other exceptional cases — beginning Thursday, one day early, due to the rising numbers of coronavirus cases nationwide. The cabinet vote on the matter was held by phone.

As of Thursday morning, there will be no kindergarten and daycare, and there will be no classes in elementary, middle and high schools. All will be closed, and will remain closed from this point on, until the end of Simchat Torah, October 11.