Israel has broken another record: sadly, the Health Ministry reported 1,130 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed on Thursday; worse, more Israelis died as well, with the death toll rising to 330.

As a result, the Israeli government cabinet and more to the point, the Coronavirus Cabinet, are both expected to issue new, tighter restrictions after their meetings this Sunday.

The Health Ministry reported Saturday night that 977 new cases were diagnosed over the past 24 hours, with 20,912 tests having been carried out.

There are 10,929 active cases of COVID-19 at this point, and a total of 29,032 Israelis have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Of those who are currently struggling with the illness, 84 are in serious condition, including 32 who require ventilator support and 74 who are listed in fair, or moderate condition. The rest are in good or asymptomatic condition.

According to a report broadcast by Channel 12 News, thousands of Israelis have received messages from the government, instructing them to self-quarantine following the renewal of the passage of the Shin Bet security tracking method to trace coronavirus carriers and those with whom they are in contact.

The legislation authorizing the renewal of the surveillance tracking system was passed by the Knesset this past Wednesday.