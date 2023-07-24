Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Opposition co-leader MK Benny Gantz told Israeli media Monday evening that “a majority in the Knesset” was defeated by extremist lawmakers earlier in the day, after the plenum voted to pass a law eliminating the right of Supreme Court judges to strike down cabinet appointments and government laws they deem to be “unreasonable.”

The 64 members of the Knesset’s coalition bloc – who constitute a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament – voted unanimously to approve the measure. All opposition bloc members—who constitute a minority — boycotted the vote.

“A majority in the Knesset that wants agreements was defeated by extreme MKs who decided to change our identity, who want to take us to an abyss of hatred, to divide us, and to turn us against each other,” Gantz said in his statement.

“Those who think they won today will soon find this was a grave mistake for us all,” he said.

Gantz went on to claim that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “preferred the political needs of [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir and the whims of [Justice Minister Yariv] Levin over Israel’s diplomacy, its security, over Israeli society and democracy.”

“Anyone who saw the defense minister beg the justice minister [to compromise] understands how badly Israel now needs a responsible adult,” Gantz contended.

“This is not how you run a country. Netanyahu has failed. This whole government is a resonant failure.

Gantz insisted the remaining elements of the planned judicial reforms are actually “legislation to politicize judicial appointments, override the High Court, harm the gatekeepers, and oust the attorney general.”

The former defense minister went on to encourage anarchists to continue their disruptive activities aimed at destroying daily life in the Jewish State, claiming the protests – many of which have turned violent – “are our hope.

“We may have lost a battle, but we will win the war,” Gantz maintained.

He urged IDF reservists to continue their service in the military, in direct opposition to calls from anarchist organizers who have encouraged reservists to abandon their service on the altar of pressuring the government.

“Everything approved here will be canceled and erased from the book of laws, sooner or later,” Gantz promised.