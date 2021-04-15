Photo Credit: Pixabay

The State of Israel received many Independence Day greetings on Thursday from well-wishers around the world who rose to be counted on her 73rd anniversary of rebirth as a Jewish State.

On behalf of himself and President Joe Biden US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wished “warmest wishes to the people of Israel,” and reiterated that America’s commitment to Israel’s security is “ironclad.”

We send our warmest wishes to the people of Israel as you celebrate your independence day. Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad, and we look forward to strengthening all aspects of our partnership. Yom ha’atzmaut sameach! pic.twitter.com/Dzz70DQbXb — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 14, 2021

In the State of New York, the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo bridge was lit up in blue and white to mark Israel’s Independence Day, and so were other important landmarks.

Tonight, we will light in BLUE and WHITE to commemorate Israel Independence Day. Happy 73rd Independence Day, Isreal! ??#YomHaatzmaut pic.twitter.com/UhvcCrunNh — Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (@GMMCB) April 14, 2021

To celebrate Israel’s Independence Day, landmarks across the state were lit up in blue & white last night.?? #YomHaatzmaut pic.twitter.com/MHxRB2YOOV — State of New York ? (@NYGov) April 15, 2021

The State of New Jersey also sent special greetings.

From the great State of New Jersey we send congratulations on Israel’s 73rd Independence Day! Our historic friendship has never been stronger and our relationship continues to reach new heights. Here’s to another year of achievements and prosperity together. ????

יום עצמאות שמח pic.twitter.com/vXLDfhWSnQ — NJ – Israel Commission (@NewJerseyIsrael) April 14, 2021

In the State of Florida, Bal Harbor Mayor Gabriel Groisman wrote, “Chag Atzmaut Sameach!”

Happy Independence Day Israel! Chag Atzmaut Sameach!! pic.twitter.com/OxCQ8mhVhF — Mayor Gabriel Groisman (@GabeGroisman) April 15, 2021

Former Trump Administration peace envoy Jason D. Greenblatt also wished Israel a “Happy 73rd Independence Day,” adding “May God keep all of Israel safe, especially the IDF who tirelessly defend the Jewish State of Israel. . . Am Yisrael Chai!”

Happy 73rd Independence Day Israel! May God keep all of Israel safe, especially @IDF who tirelessly defend the Jewish State of Israel! Yom Haatzmaut Sameach! Am Yisrael Chai! https://t.co/huM2RIcI7W — Jason D. Greenblatt جيسن غرينبلات (@GreenblattJD) April 15, 2021

Colorado Governor Jared Polis tweeted his greetings and those of his state, with a copy of his proclamation making April 14th and April 15th, 2021, “Israeli Independence Day.”

Happy 73rd birthday to the State of Israel! April 14th is Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day! ✡️ pic.twitter.com/URTw7nl8VB — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 14, 2021

Israel’s new Middle East peace partner in the Abraham Accords, the United Arab Emirates, also wished the Jewish State a “Yom ha’atzma’ut sameach!” from its new Embassy in Israel.

שגרירות איחוד האמירויות בישראל מברכת את אזרחי מדינת ישראל, יום העצמאות שמח! pic.twitter.com/Y05OOSPOaI — UAE Embassy in Israel (@UAEinIsrael) April 15, 2021

In addition to the official greetings, private Emirati citizens also wished Israel a Happy Independence Day.

My friend @hameli1234 from Abu Dhabi greets the citizens of Israel in Hebrew on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of Israel!

??????????? pic.twitter.com/zLmepbDj8f — Peace to Jews and Arabs ???????️ (@UAE_YOT2019) April 14, 2021

Congratulations Israel on Independence Day!!

Many blessings, strength and health to the great people of this great nation!

Mabrouk and Mazal Tov!?#YomHaatzmaut

??????????? pic.twitter.com/w8DWajhAbW — Peace to Jews and Arabs ???????️ (@UAE_YOT2019) April 14, 2021

Happy Independence Day Israel ???????????? from Emirati Citizen ?? pic.twitter.com/QbLs4rXI5T — Abdulla Al Shamsi (@Rokirakan) April 14, 2021

Happy Independence Day, #Israel! ??#YomHaatzmaut sameach!

Your new ally, partner in peace, the UAE ?? pic.twitter.com/4MUw17d22X — حسن سجواني ?? Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) April 14, 2021

From the office of India’s Prime Minister, “lots of love” was tweeted, along with “Long live Israel.”

Happy Independence Day ISRAEL ??

Lots of love from India ???

One of my favourite countries ☘️?️

Long live Israel ✊?#Israel pic.twitter.com/5zZzxe37ks — Sachin Kumar Jha ❁ (@sachinkumarjhaa) April 15, 2021

An attorney in India also sent his best.

Marijana Petir, a member of the Croatian Parliament and the Interparliamentary Friendship Group Croatia-Israel wished Israel a “prosperous future.”

Israel’s 73 years of independence stand in recognition of its people’s remarkable path from exile to statehood. On behalf of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group Croatia-Israel and in my personal name I wish Israel to enjoy a prosperous future. Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/HdCzgpYvQV — Marijana Petir (@marijana_petir) April 14, 2021

And the Croatian city of Zagreb projected the flag of Israel on a wall of water in its central fountain.

The flag of Israel on a wall of water at the central fountain in Zagreb, Croatia for Israel’s Independence Day. ?: Embassy of Israel in Croatia pic.twitter.com/T7ClTYnVvJ — ~Legacy~ נפתלי בן מתתיהו (@Immort4l_Legacy) April 14, 2021

The Consul of Zimbabwe also sent greetings to his “beloved Israel.”

Happy Independence Day my beloved Israel♥️??? pic.twitter.com/2mQri1QlcX — Ronny Levi Musan- Hon. Consul of Zimbabwe ???? (@RLFFHL) April 15, 2021

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also tweeted “best wishes and congratulations” for the occasion.

Our best wishes and congratulations on the occasion of your Independence Day, #Israel! ????#YomHaatzmaut pic.twitter.com/xS3rrgwrVI — Ministry of Foreign Affairs ?? (@PolandMFA) April 14, 2021

There was even a greeting from a citizen of Kurdistan.

Happy independence day, Israel. May we Kurds experience this too, one day ☀️ ?? pic.twitter.com/w8btqeT1cr — Lana (@rojhelati__) April 15, 2021

And Kyiv, Ukraine illuminated its city hall with blue and white, “in recognition of the strong ties connecting Israel to Ukraine and the city of Kyiv.”

The American Jewish Committee tweeted a “happy birthday” as well.

"Our hope is not yet lost, it is two thousand years old. To be a free people in our land, the land of Zion and Jerusalem." A dream for over 2,000 years. A reality for 73. Join AJC in wishing Israel a happy birthday!? ?? ✡️ SIGN our #YomHaAtzmaut card today! — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) April 15, 2021

The World Jewish Congress also sent its congratulations.

Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel's Independence Day, begins this evening. These 73 photos both define and celebrate the country we love so much. Happy 73rd birthday, #Israel! ?? pic.twitter.com/QFHZKXszGC — WJC (@WorldJewishCong) April 14, 2021

The greetings were, in fact, endless. Ontario Minister of Transportation and Francophone Affairs Caroline Mulroney also sent her greetings. “We are proud to have such a strong Jewish community – one that contributes greatly to our province,” she wrote.

The Consulate General of Israel in Toronto and Western Canada tweeted that the flag of Israel was raised “at Memorial Park outside of the MB Legislature” to mark Israel’s Independence Day and “relations between Manitoba and Israel.”

The mammoth Google internet giant marked the day with a special “Google Doodle.”