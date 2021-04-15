Photo Credit: Pixabay

The State of Israel received many Independence Day greetings on Thursday from well-wishers around the world who rose to be counted on her 73rd anniversary of rebirth as a Jewish State.

On behalf of himself and President Joe Biden US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wished “warmest wishes to the people of Israel,” and reiterated that America’s commitment to Israel’s security is “ironclad.”

In the State of New York, the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo bridge was lit up in blue and white to mark Israel’s Independence Day, and so were other important landmarks.

The State of New Jersey also sent special greetings.

In the State of Florida, Bal Harbor Mayor Gabriel Groisman wrote, “Chag Atzmaut Sameach!”

Former Trump Administration peace envoy Jason D. Greenblatt also wished Israel a “Happy 73rd Independence Day,” adding “May God keep all of Israel safe, especially the IDF who tirelessly defend the Jewish State of Israel. . . Am Yisrael Chai!”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis tweeted his greetings and those of his state, with a copy of his proclamation making April 14th and April 15th, 2021, “Israeli Independence Day.”

Israel’s new Middle East peace partner in the Abraham Accords, the United Arab Emirates, also wished the Jewish State a “Yom ha’atzma’ut sameach!” from its new Embassy in Israel.

In addition to the official greetings, private Emirati citizens also wished Israel a Happy Independence Day.

From the office of India’s Prime Minister, “lots of love” was tweeted, along with “Long live Israel.”

An attorney in India also sent his best.

Marijana Petir, a member of the Croatian Parliament and the Interparliamentary Friendship Group Croatia-Israel wished Israel a “prosperous future.”

And the Croatian city of Zagreb projected the flag of Israel on a wall of water in its central fountain.

The Consul of Zimbabwe also sent greetings to his “beloved Israel.”

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also tweeted “best wishes and congratulations” for the occasion.

There was even a greeting from a citizen of Kurdistan.

And Kyiv, Ukraine illuminated its city hall with blue and white, “in recognition of the strong ties connecting Israel to Ukraine and the city of Kyiv.”

The American Jewish Committee tweeted a “happy birthday” as well.

The World Jewish Congress also sent its congratulations.

The greetings were, in fact, endless. Ontario Minister of Transportation and Francophone Affairs Caroline Mulroney also sent her greetings. “We are proud to have such a strong Jewish community – one that contributes greatly to our province,” she wrote.

The Consulate General of Israel in Toronto and Western Canada tweeted that the flag of Israel was raised “at Memorial Park outside of the MB Legislature” to mark Israel’s Independence Day and “relations between Manitoba and Israel.”

The mammoth Google internet giant marked the day with a special “Google Doodle.”

