Photo Credit: Pinchas Lems
Refueling in mid-air over Be'er Sheva during the Israel Air Force annual nationwide flyover.

Israelis celebrated the nation’s 73rd Independence Day in different ways. The celebration of the Israel Air Force, however, topped them all.

Tel Aviv also made it official, with City Hall lighting up its wall with the Israeli flag, and fireworks lighting up the sky.

Rabbi Yaish Giat, a 102-year-old Yemenite Jew, lit a torch Wednesday evening at the nation’s Independence Day ceremony in Mount Herzl. In this holy land, “Everyone is a tzaddik,” he said.

President Reuven Rivlin celebrated together with Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

There were fireworks in the city of Jerusalem to celebrate the moment.

And there was music and dancing.

United Hatzalah medical volunteers around the country celebrated by waving the flag, even while wearing uniforms.

The ’Christian Friends of Israel’s CFI Jerusalem branch’ wrote, “Seeing Israel formed as a nation is seeing God fulfilling His promises. Happy Independence Day to our beloved Israel!”

