Israelis celebrated the nation’s 73rd Independence Day in different ways. The celebration of the Israel Air Force, however, topped them all.

Yom Ha'atzma'ut, Israeli Independence Day, commemorates the declaration of independence of #Israel in 1948 – 73 years ago. Watch this incredible flyover – from above! pic.twitter.com/23EBLaB0DK — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) April 14, 2021

Tel Aviv also made it official, with City Hall lighting up its wall with the Israeli flag, and fireworks lighting up the sky.

Happy Independence Day @Israel, the best country ever!??? pic.twitter.com/aL5g9GXTRu — Tel Aviv (@TelAviv) April 14, 2021

Tel Aviv fireworks ? Happy Independence Day Israel! #YomHaatzmaut pic.twitter.com/0jhzOrcIyK — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) April 14, 2021

Rabbi Yaish Giat, a 102-year-old Yemenite Jew, lit a torch Wednesday evening at the nation’s Independence Day ceremony in Mount Herzl. In this holy land, “Everyone is a tzaddik,” he said.

Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel's Independence Day, begins this evening. These 73 photos both define and celebrate the country we love so much. Happy 73rd birthday, #Israel! ?? pic.twitter.com/QFHZKXszGC — WJC (@WorldJewishCong) April 14, 2021

President Reuven Rivlin celebrated together with Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

There were fireworks in the city of Jerusalem to celebrate the moment.

Israel’s Independence Day firework last night above downtown Jerusalem ?? pic.twitter.com/levgrsxOIM — Mark Halawa – مارك حلاوه (@HalawaMark) April 15, 2021

And there was music and dancing.

Jerusalem: Clip, Israel celebrates it’s 73rd Independence Day, with restrictions on social gatherings greatly eased, Israelis are expected to take advantage and celebrate as years before pic.twitter.com/XeikPofTVl — Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) April 14, 2021

United Hatzalah medical volunteers around the country celebrated by waving the flag, even while wearing uniforms.

UH volunteers from around the country wish all the residents of Israel a happy birthday and Independence day! #YomHaatzmaut pic.twitter.com/quZHSrMCbs — United Hatzalah (@UnitedHatzalah) April 14, 2021

The ’Christian Friends of Israel’s CFI Jerusalem branch’ wrote, “Seeing Israel formed as a nation is seeing God fulfilling His promises. Happy Independence Day to our beloved Israel!”