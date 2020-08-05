Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90
Health care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus, at a Clalilt Briut health center in Modi'in, on July 07, 2020.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported Wednesday evening there were 1,770 newly diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 25,649.

Of those, 345 Israelis are hospitalized in very serious condition, with 106 patients requiring respirators in order to survive. Another 136 patients are listed in “moderate” condition.

Advertisement

Another Israeli has lost his life to the virus, raising the death toll to 565.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 77,595 Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Below is the complete set of figures from the Ministry of Health (in Hebrew.)

Coronavirus dashboard August 5 2020
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNY Issues Guidance For Religious Schools
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...