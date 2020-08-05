Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

Israel’s Health Ministry reported Wednesday evening there were 1,770 newly diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 25,649.

Of those, 345 Israelis are hospitalized in very serious condition, with 106 patients requiring respirators in order to survive. Another 136 patients are listed in “moderate” condition.

Another Israeli has lost his life to the virus, raising the death toll to 565.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 77,595 Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Below is the complete set of figures from the Ministry of Health (in Hebrew.)