In a sad new statistic this weekend, the death toll rose to 400 on the Sabbath after eight people died from the novel coronavirus, according to Israel’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said that of the 25,033 test results that were received on Friday, 1,595 Israelis were diagnosed with COVID-19.

At present, as of 12:30 am Sunday, there are 27,502 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus. Of those, 1,163 new cases were diagnosed over the past 24 hours.

On Saturday evening, 217 patients were listed in very serious condition; of those 56 patients required ventilator support. Another 131 patients are listed in fair, or “moderate” condition.

So far, a total of 49,054 Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On the bright side, 21,302 Israelis have recovered from the virus so far.

At least 801 cases of the virus were confirmed among Israel Defense Forces soldiers as of Saturday night, sending 10,615 members of the force into quarantine.