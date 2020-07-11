Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Israel’s Health Ministry reported Saturday evening there were 1,360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the Jewish State over the past 24 hours.

Of those, 134 patients were reported in very serious condition, including 49 people who require ventilator support.

Three more Israelis were killed by the virus over the Sabbath as well, bringing the death toll to 354.

There are now 18,296 Israelis actively infected with SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and which has brought Israel’s economy to a standstill.

On Friday, 25,265 Israelis were tested for the virus. A total of 37,464 Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the government imposed seven-day lockdowns in neighborhoods in five cities — Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Lod, Ramle and Kiryat Malachi – in the hopes of getting the pandemic under control.

The World Health Organization (WHO) ranked the State of Israel as the European nation with the third highest number of daily coronavirus cases in a report on Saturday morning, preceded only by Russia and Kazakhstan.