Israel’s Health Ministry this weekend reported that more than 900 citizens have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, the death toll reached 906; a total of 113,337 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the outbreak began.

On Saturday night, there were 1,831 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed within the past 24 hours, from the 23,263 coronavirus test results obtained.

There were 438 Israelis who were listed in very serious condition, and of those, 116 required respirator support.

On Friday, more than two thousand Israelis were diagnosed with the coronavirus — 2,068 — from the 36,327 test results that were obtained.