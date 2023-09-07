Photo Credit: Flash 90

Join JewishPress.com as we broadcast a LIVE stream of Thursday night’s right-wing rally to support the government’s judicial reforms.

Advertisement





Right-wing activists in Israel’s national camp gathered Thursday evening outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem to express their support for the government’s planned judicial reforms — and to urge the Court not to go ahead with a planned hearing on September 12 to hear arguments against the legality on Amendment No. 4 to Basic Law: The Judiciary.

Dubbed as the “Freedom Rally” Thursday night’s demonstration is expected to feature speeches by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, MK Boaz Bismut, Professor Elisha Haas, Dr. Keren Assig, Attorney Michael Devorin, IDF Brigadier General (res.) Danny Van Biren, Shafi Paz, Rabbi David Pandel, and others.

The rally is being organized by the Takuma 2023 headquarters along with other right-wing organizations.

Amendment No. 4 of Basic Law: The Judiciary was passed in July by the Knesset. The legislation limits the authority of the judiciary to strike down cabinet appointments and laws passed by the Knesset. As soon as the bill was ratified by the Israeli parliament, there was a flurry of challenges filed with the High Court by opposition lawmakers and anti-government NGOs.

“Our call to the High Court is not to deviate from the judicial activism that it attributes so much to itself,” the Takuma organization said in a statement.

“It is not possible that in a democratic country the Supreme Court will rule on Basic Laws, after all the years in which the judges told us that the entire constitutional revolution of Justice Aharon Barak was based on the fundamental laws (Basic Laws) of human dignity and freedom.”

A similar rally was held in Jerusalem by the right-wing camp on April 27. Hundreds of thousands of supporters attended the gathering.

If the hearing takes place, it will be the first time in the history of the state that Israel’s High Court of Justice entertains arguments and possibly even rules on one of the country’s Basic Laws, which function as Israel’s constitution.