Photo Credit: YouTube screen grab / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the ministerial team were meeting Sunday evening to discuss the next steps in the gradual exit from Israel’s current lockdown.

Speaking before the start of the ministerial meeting, Netanyahu said despite the difficulty of the current lockdown, he was “certain that most of the public understands today that the decision … was necessary.

“It saved us from a geometric increase in morbidity, mortality and severe cases and it is still too early to get ahead of ourselves,” he warned, adding that despite preliminary signs of success, another few days are needed to evaluate the situation.

“The exit will also be gradual, responsible and cautious,” he said, adding that preschools, at least, would be able to reopen.

“We will open businesses of up to ten people that do not receive the public and we will also open for toddlers but we will do this and other stages gradually and cautiously, with clear indicators for the transition from stage to stage.

“I request your continued cooperation because we will succeed only if we act together. At a time when morbidity in Europe is jumping, with us it is declining,” he pointed out.

“At a time when Europe, with entire cities the size of the State of Israel, is entering lockdown, we are exiting from the lockdown. If we act correctly, we will defeat the disease. I request the cooperation of each and every one of you.”